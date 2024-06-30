Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 733 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 73,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. 838,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,715. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

