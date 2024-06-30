Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Short Interest Up 80.0% in June

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 4,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

