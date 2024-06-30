Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 48,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 21,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.27. The company had a trading volume of 338,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,440. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

