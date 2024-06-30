Grimes & Company Inc. Has $56.88 Million Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 1.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 1.92% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $56,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:HYD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. 555,901 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

