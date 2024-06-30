Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0281 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $123,651.50 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,888.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.85 or 0.00625152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00122871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00037971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00271546 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00045662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00071870 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

