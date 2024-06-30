Grin (GRIN) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $136,332.74 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,713.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.23 or 0.00630219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.49 or 0.00120375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00037921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.26 or 0.00268297 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00044287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00071772 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

