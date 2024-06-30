Grin Price Reaches $0.0296 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $125,775.09 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,533.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.28 or 0.00627763 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00120835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00037862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00274812 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00044056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00071911 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

