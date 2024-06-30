GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.74) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.88) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,791.25 ($22.72).

Get GSK alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Stock Up 0.2 %

GSK Cuts Dividend

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,529.50 ($19.40) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,685.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,631.05. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.13).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,504.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wendy Becker bought 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,131.60). Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.