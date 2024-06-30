Guidance Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $100.71. 7,427,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,889. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

