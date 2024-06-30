Guidance Capital Inc. Has $418,000 Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 16,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A10 Networks stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,734. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.15. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $16.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

