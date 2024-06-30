Guidance Capital Inc. Has $654,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in EQT by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in EQT by 196.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,817,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

