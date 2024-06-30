Guidance Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Guidance Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck BDC Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 545.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,647 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 706,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 193,888 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,807,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 485,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

