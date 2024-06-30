Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 60,191 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 2.2% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 226,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 59,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.08. The stock had a trading volume of 488,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,253. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.