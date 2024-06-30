Guidance Capital Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,675. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

