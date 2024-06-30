Guidance Capital Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.65. 6,032,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,917,411. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

