Guidance Capital Inc. Sells 13,603 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Guidance Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,603 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.93. 2,696,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,622. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

