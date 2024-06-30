Guidance Capital Inc. Sells 3,510 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Guidance Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,090,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

