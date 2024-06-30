HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRTS opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 338,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.