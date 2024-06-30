HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.22 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $95.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.14.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 126,850 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

