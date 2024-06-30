HealthEquity, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 41.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,359,000 after purchasing an additional 301,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,806 shares of company stock worth $2,888,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

