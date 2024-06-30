Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the May 31st total of 618,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,490.0 days.
Hengan International Group Stock Performance
HEGIF remained flat at $3.63 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.
About Hengan International Group
