Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the May 31st total of 618,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,490.0 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

HEGIF remained flat at $3.63 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

