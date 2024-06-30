Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,019.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,452.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $256,436.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,142.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,452.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 962,791 shares of company stock worth $16,930,725. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $638,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,770,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

