Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 200 ($2.54) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.41) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 176 ($2.23).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 179 ($2.27) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.29 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191.40 ($2.43). The firm has a market cap of £920.88 million, a PE ratio of -2,237.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52.

In related news, insider Eduardo Landin acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £132,675 ($168,305.21). Corporate insiders own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

