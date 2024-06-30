Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.73.

Get Hologic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

Hologic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $74.30.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Hologic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 156,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hologic by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.