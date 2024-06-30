Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $2.03 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.6% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,881,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,583,126. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $487.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $454.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.54.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

