Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.54. 4,804,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,742. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $218.36.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

