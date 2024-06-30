HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 35.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $664,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 615,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,291,000 after buying an additional 46,653 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 132,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

