HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Down 30.4% in June

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HUB Cyber Security stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,694. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

