HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Down 30.4% in June

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
HUB Cyber Security Price Performance
HUB Cyber Security stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,694. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. HUB Cyber Security has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
HUB Cyber Security Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HUB Cyber Security
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is a Special Dividend?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for HUB Cyber Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB Cyber Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.