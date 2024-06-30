Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Short Interest Update

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the May 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hywin Stock Performance
Hywin stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 53,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,918. Hywin has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.
About Hywin
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hywin
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.