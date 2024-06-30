Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Short Interest Update

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the May 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hywin Stock Performance

Hywin stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 53,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,918. Hywin has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.

