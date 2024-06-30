ICON (ICX) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $156.69 million and $1.34 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,005,991,847 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency. ICON has a current supply of 1,005,983,816.888.

ICON Coin Trading

