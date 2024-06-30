iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Tops $148.96 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $148.96 million and $3.39 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00003344 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,530.37 or 0.99976762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012708 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00076871 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.00059452 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $2,737,024.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

