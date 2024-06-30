IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 102,439 shares changing hands.

IGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on IGC Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of IGC Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

