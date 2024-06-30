Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in June

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ilika Stock Up 6.9 %
ILIKF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Ilika has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.64.
Ilika Company Profile
