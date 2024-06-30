IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $882.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 48,266 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

