iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,111 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,446,000 after buying an additional 6,791,529 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. 691,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

