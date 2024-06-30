Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the May 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 60,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,687. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

