Insider Buying: Abacus Group (ASX:ABG) Insider Acquires 42,050 Shares of Stock

Abacus Group (ASX:ABG – Get Free Report) insider Sally Herman acquired 42,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,913.35 ($33,275.57).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Abacus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.92%.

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Commercial property and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

