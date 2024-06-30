Insider Buying: Abacus Group (ASX:ABG) Insider Acquires 42,050 Shares of Stock

Abacus Group (ASX:ABG – Get Free Report) insider Sally Herman acquired 42,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,913.35 ($33,275.57).
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Abacus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.92%.
