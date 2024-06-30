Insider Buying: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Purchases C$15,151.90 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston acquired 10 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1,515.19 per share, with a total value of C$15,151.90.

David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 226 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,549.95, for a total value of C$350,288.70.

On Tuesday, May 7th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total value of C$214,732.28.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$1,556.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1,534.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,430.30. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$939.05 and a twelve month high of C$1,583.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$55.05 by C($13.51). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of C$10.36 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 181.6334895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,820.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fairfax Financial

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.