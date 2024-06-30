Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Purchases $4,580,820.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.91 per share, with a total value of $4,580,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,453,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,841,086.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $4,431,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 365,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,010,368.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.36 per share, with a total value of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00.

PBF Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,664,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,832,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,936,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

