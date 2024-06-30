Insider Buying: Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Insider Purchases £46,200 in Stock

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Smith purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($58,607.13).

Prs Reit Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PRSR opened at GBX 75.10 ($0.95) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £412.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Prs Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 65.50 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.50 ($1.12). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.85.

Prs Reit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.45) target price on shares of Prs Reit in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Prs Reit

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

