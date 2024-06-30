Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Sells $39,393.90 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) SVP Shane Pudenz sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $39,393.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carriage Services Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CSV opened at $26.84 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $406.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,517,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 342,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

