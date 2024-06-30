Insider Selling: Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Insider Sells $68,744.19 in Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Core Scientific Trading Down 2.6 %

CORZ stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. Analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CORZ shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $4,047,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

