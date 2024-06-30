Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

