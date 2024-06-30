Insider Selling: TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) CAO Sells $153,001.68 in Stock

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE FTI opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.58. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,049,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,652,000 after purchasing an additional 134,880 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 161.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,312,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,864,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 868.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,618 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

