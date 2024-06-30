Insider Selling: Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$2,107,100.00.

TSE:VLE opened at C$4.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.57 and a 1-year high of C$6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$445.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.33.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$201.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.19 million. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5466667 earnings per share for the current year.

VLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Valeura Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

