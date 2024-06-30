Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 447,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,820 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

