International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IP. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

NYSE IP opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,744. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

