Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.68 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and $30.10 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.91 or 0.00012992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00045305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,193,715 coins and its circulating supply is 465,569,292 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

