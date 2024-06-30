Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stock Position Trimmed by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,642 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

