Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Down 28.2% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 297,816 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $317,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.45. 881,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,303. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.